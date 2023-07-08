Watch CBS News

Tracy Java and Jalopies

2nd Saturday MONTHLY car meet and coffee gathering for automotive enthusiasts. Nearly 160 American made cars & trucks. This Saturday they are asking for donations to the Tracy Police Dept. benefitting Tracy V.I.P.S. (Volunteers In Police Services).
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.