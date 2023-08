Tour of Albarino In honor of International Albariño Day Bokisch Vineyards is celebrating with eight Lodi wineries during the 8th Annual Lodi Tour of Albariño on Saturday August 5th and Sunday August 6th, 2023. Participants will get a chance to try several different Albariños made in various styles including sparkling wine. This two-day event is open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.