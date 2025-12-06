Tommy Apostolos Shopping spree This morning, more than 500 local students are kicking off a holiday shopping spree thanks to one incredible community organization. Founded in 1988 in memory of lifelong Roseville resident Tommy Apostolos, whose passion for helping children still inspires the community today, the Tommy Apostolos Fund is dedicated to providing kids in Roseville and neighboring areas with clothing, shoes, and essentials that boost confidence and offer meaningful support. For the children, it’s a rare and exciting opportunity to pick out new clothes and necessities during the holiday season. For the volunteers, it’s a heartwarming chance to spread joy and uplift local families. Kevin is live at Kohl’s in Roseville this morning as the shopping spree is underway!