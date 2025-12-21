Tiara Abraham - musical prodigy Sacramento born music prodigy and UC Davis prodigy, was recognized and honored on the California State Senate floor Thur Dec 18th with a senate resolution for her achievements in music, academics, and community service and as an exemplary role model for youth across California and the nation. A remarkable story of a girl who graduated HS at 13, UC Davis at 16, and earned her Master’s in Vocal Performance at 18. Now at just 19 is a 2nd-year doctorate student, university instructor and performing nationally and internationally.