Thrive Yoga Series at the Roseville Galleria

Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the Westfield Galleria at Roseville, will be offering a month-long series of yoga classes, starting TODAY! Ashley Williams is at the Galleria with fitness expert Erin Salvetti getting a preview!
