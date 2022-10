"The Winchesters" premiere on the CW! Did you enjoy "Supernatural" on the CW? Would you like to meet Sam and Dean's parents? "The Winchesters" is a "Supernatural" prequel, but you don't have to go back and watch ALL the episodes to be able to pick up the new show! Stars Meg Donnelly ("Mary") and Drake Rodger ("John") join Courtney and Julissa to talk about the new show, that premieres Tuesday!