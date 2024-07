The wacky and wonderful retail store, Evangeline’s, turns 50! Evangeline’s, Sacramento’s go-to emporium for the wacky and wonderful, is turning 50 this year. During this special month of July, customers of all ages can enjoy prizes and free interactive experiences: some playful and some scary. They are also rolling back prices on such popular items from the 1970s such as lava lamps, mood rings, and Kit Kat clocks.