The Titanic V-R Immersive Experience is now in Sacramento! "Titanic: A Voyage Through Time" is Sacramento’s newest must-see immersive attraction—offering something no other exhibit has done before. Visitors don’t just learn about the Titanic; they step aboard it. This first-of-its-kind VR experience transports guests from the ocean floor to the ship’s most iconic spaces. It lets them walk the Grand Staircase, enter private cabins, explore the engine room, meet real passengers and crew, and witness key moments from the voyage. With historically accurate details created alongside experts from Musealia, it’s a powerful, emotional, and completely immersive way to relive one of history’s most legendary stories. In short: It’s the closest anyone today can come to actually being on the Titanic.