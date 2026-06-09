The Stockton Ports 'Pink Jersey Night' returns! Coming up on June 13th, the Stockton Ports are once again stepping up to the plate for a great cause. Their annual Pink Jersey Night returns to Banner Island Ballpark, raising funds to support local breast cancer patients and programs through St. Joseph's Cancer Institute. This special evening combines America's pastime with community giving, featuring a charity jersey auction, special ticket promotions, and opportunities for fans to make a real difference right here in the Central Valley