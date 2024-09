The Racers Den, 9am Let's get ready to race! The Racers Den is Northern California's exclusive indoor RC race track, and it's right here in Rancho Cordova! Sade and former RC racer/Director/Johnnie's Jams Host, Jonathan Meris, will be there showing us the ins & outs of RC car racing. Anyone can do it, and we're lucky to have a spot close by where both beginners and experts can get on the track!