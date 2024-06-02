Latest
U.S.
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Investigations
Crime
Space
Sports
Local News
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
America Decides
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS News Eye on America
CBS News Mornings
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Here Comes the Sun
Person to Person
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
Weekender
CBS News Investigates
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Paramount Shop
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
GoodDay Sacramento
Video
Info
Segments
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Watch CBS News
The Plant Lady 8am Pt. 1 - 6/2
Take advice from The Plant Lady. Trust me.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On