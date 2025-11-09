The Placer County Veterans Monument at McBean Park is getting a new addition Join the Placer County Veterans Monument on Tuesday, November 11th, for a Veterans Day Celebration honoring our local heroes. The event will include a flyover following the National Anthem, a patriotic bagpipe medley, and remarks from four local elected officials. A color guard presentation and 21-gun salute will conclude the ceremony in true tribute.This year’s celebration will also feature the unveiling of Panel #8 on the memorial wall—adding more names of Placer County veterans who have bravely served our nation.