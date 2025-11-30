The Makers' Fair at Lavender Estates in Wilton! Lavender Estates Holiday Makers’ Fair, a celebration of local talent and community spirit. We will be featuring 20 skilled artisans, this event offers a curated selection of unique, handmade gifts perfect for your family and friends. Celebrate the holiday season by supporting local businesses and discovering thoughtful treasures that embody the warmth of the season. Our farm store is brimming with all things lavender, to complete your holiday shopping. We would like to invite everyone to come celebrate the joy of giving and the creativity of our community. Free admission, indoor event.