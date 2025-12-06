The magic of the season is at the small town Christmas in Oakdale! Oakdale’s newest ice rink is about to be the spot for making memories this season! The Oakdale Chamber Foundation is proud to power A Small Town Christmas and bring this magical rink to life. Built in honor of Julia Haidlen - a beloved community member who passed just a year ago and adored all things Christmas (especially Hallmark movies and ice skating!) - this rink is meant to be a joyful place for families to gather, laugh, and make new traditions together. This project was made possible thanks to an outpouring of generosity from the community. From major monetary and in-kind donations - including several businesses contributing over $25K in funds, services, or supplies - to the early donation drive that began before the full vision was even finalized, every bit of support came from people who loved Julia and wanted her memory to live on. It truly wouldn’t have happened without the entire community coming together in the most magical way.