The Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival brings together and celebrates Women and Girls from a Sacramento’s biggest celebration of women's health, movement, and empowerment returns Sunday, June 1! The Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival is a high-energy event where more than 3,000 women and girls will walk, run, and celebrate together in downtown Sacramento. From the competitive 10K to the inspiring Princess Run for girls 12 and under, this is a joyful, all-ages event that truly has something for everyone.