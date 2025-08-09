The Japanese Food and Cultural Bazaar has chicken and desserts that will make you say, "Oiishi!" The Buddhist Church of Sacramento celebrates its 79th Annual Japanese Food and Cultural Bazaar on Saturday, August 9h from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Homemade Japanese food will be available for sale, such as sushi, noodles, Japanese pastries and delicious desserts. The Japanese Bazaar will also feature live entertainment, games and prizes for children. As always, it is free admission. You can listen to the thunderous drummers of the Sacramento Taiko (TAH-ee-koh) group. Other live entertainment includes The East Wind Band playing Old School funk, soul, R&B and classic rock. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Buddhist Church of Sacramento and its affiliated organizations: youth basketball teams, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the Japanese Language school.