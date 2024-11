The Holiday Tree Has Arrived at Old Sac Waterfront! Serving as one of the first signs that the holiday season is officially underway, a 60’ tall holiday tree will arrive at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Thursday morning! The tree is a tapered white fir tree cut from Siskiyou County and cut above the snow line to ensure freshness through the holiday season, and will be delivered by Carlton Christmas Trees, a locally owned company that uses a patented process to moisture-seal the tree.