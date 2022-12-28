The Giving Machine at the Roseville Galleria This holiday season, Sacramento-area residents can go to vending machines and purchase clothing for a local refugee family, meals for a needy family, a blanket for a homeless person, essentials for a battered woman, and even chickens for a family in Africa. The Light the World Giving Machines are located on the first floor of the Westfield Roseville Galleria and stocked with items that are needed by four regional and three international charities. Molly Riehl is at the Galleria, finding out more!