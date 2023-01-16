Watch CBS News

The Fox Roll at Mikuni's

We're trying to help De-Aaron Fox get into the NBA All-Star Game this year and Mikuni's is doing their part! See how you can try their new Fox Roll while getting The Kings' top player into the All-Star Game!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.