The Food Literacy Center has an upcoming fundraiser Farmers Market Dinner in Sacramento! Food Literacy Center is a non-profit organization that teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve our health, environment and economy. Their mission is to inspire kids to eat their vegetables. Chef Vo is a young up-and-coming chef running a dinner pop up "5". He creates a dining experience using only 5 ingredients. His concept highlights Asian cuisine across his cultural background.