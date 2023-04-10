Watch CBS News

"The First 10yrs" at Verge Center for the Arts

Verge Center for the Arts is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Center’s groundbreaking with a special exhibition titled “The First 10yrs,” going on now through May 20th! Big Al is checking out the exhibition!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.