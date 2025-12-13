The Colehearted Crew is helping troops overseas! Two local groups with one shared mission, showing love to those who sacrifice for us. Most people see Colehearted Crew as a fun senior photography team (and it absolutely is!), but what they don’t see is the heart behind it, young women from all over Sacramento forming a sisterhood built on confidence, connection, and community service. Partnering with Blue Birds Take Flight allows us to showcase that purpose in action. Blue Birds Take Flight sends homemade baked goods, handwritten cards from local kids, and little touches of holiday cheer to military members who can’t be home, a lifeline of warmth during what can be a deeply lonely season for our troops. Their work reminds service members that they’re valued, remembered, and never forgotten. The Crew and Bluebirds has gathered supplies, baking together, and packing boxes filled with encouragement, sweetness, and reminders of home. It’s teens learning the joy of serving, military members feeling remembered, and the community rallying around gratitude. It’s more than cookies, it’s compassion, connection, and reminding people they matter. That shared heart is why this story resonates and why viewers will really care.