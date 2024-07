The Code 9 Project "Voices of Valor" Fundraiser 2024 The Code 9 Project is a nonprofit organization that provides education and training for First Responders, Veterans and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide. For more information on The Code 9 Project, visit: https://thecode9project.org It's a fundraiser for First Responders and Veterans and will be held at The Boardwalk located at 9426 Greenback Lane in Orangevale. There will be a live band karaoke competition.