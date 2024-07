The classic story of Hansel and Gretel is hitting the stage! Sensory Friendly Dance, now in its eighth year of producing inclusive and engaging dance events in Sacramento, will present a new story ballet of Hansel & Gretel. Based on the classic Grimms’ Fairy Tale, this live dance performance of Hansel & Gretel will be choreographed by Christopher Nachtrab, a former Sacramento Ballet dancer who went on to dance for the San Francisco Opera and New York City Metropolitan Opera.