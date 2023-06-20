Watch CBS News

"The Bold and the Beautiful" goes to Rome!

Love Is In The Air! The Bold and The Beautiful heads to the eternal city of Rome with special episodes celebrating love and romance, and stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye join John and Courtney to talk about the show!
