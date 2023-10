"The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" author Jessica Radloff jo Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff has written the definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, "The Big Bang Theory,! It's packed with all-new, exclusive interviews with the producers and the entire cast, and Jessica joins Cody to talk about the book, and the show!