Teen's Tune - 9/7

Tina's here with a Wednesday Teen's Tune! Today, viewer Jeff Brewer (friend of director Jonathan Meris) has requested 80's rock, and so WE HAVE 80'S ROCK! Play along with us, there's a few tough ones in here!
