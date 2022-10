Teen Mental Wellness SASF’s SPARK (Suicide Prevention Awareness Reflection Knowledge) hosts CHIPAO at an October 29 in-person live theatre. This event addresses the needs of parents who have been calling clinicians and schools asking what they can do to help their child(ren). Dr. Hu and her team’s vignettes have been held at schools and community organizations in the Bay Area and her group will now appear for the first time in Sacramento.