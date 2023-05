"Ted Lasso" star Moe Jeudy-Lamour joins us! "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+ is close to finishing up Season 3 (the last season?), and Moe Jeudy-Lamour is the goalkeeper (Thierry Zoreaux, "Van Damme") for Richmond AFC! He joins Cody to talk about the ongoing season, and John chips in and keeps Cody on his toes as he "protects" Moe and our studio monitor!