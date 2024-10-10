Watch CBS News

T & T's Kitchen

LaTonya Coleman's friends and family always told her she should start her own cooking business. In November 2023, she brought it to life! T & T's Kitchen is LaTonya's creation, and she's brought in her food for us to try!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.