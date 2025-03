Swirld Ice Cream & Shave Ice, 9am The Swirld concept was created while the owners were on vacation in New Zealand and they saw this mixed fruit type of ice cream that they had never seen before. They got this special swirld machine and brought the idea back to their hometown. Once the storefront was created, the store kind of grew to now include Hawaiian shave ice and of course we feature local favorite Gunther's ice cream.