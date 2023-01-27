Watch CBS News

Superhero and Princess breakfast in Turlock!

What's better than a hot breakfast for a great cause? Throw in a superhero AND a princess, that's what! Monique Romero from Little Lights Preschool in Turlock joins Cody to let us know how you can participate in their fundraiser!
