Sunset Ridge Fine Fruits - Newcastle

Sunset Ridge Fine Fruits is an organic, mostly citrus farm in Newcastle that boasts a 3,000 tree orchard. Molly Riehl is stopping by the fruit stand to learn more about the orchard and the U-pick experience they offer!
