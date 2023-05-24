Watch CBS News

Summer Family Travel Tips with Family Entourage

Whether it's a road trip or quick flight, families need to STAY ORGANIZED when traveling! Kelli and Mei Ling from Family Entourage join Courtney with some traveling must-haves, and well as tips and tricks for vacationing with the family!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.