Starstruck Youth Glamour Starstruck Youth Glamour Cheer from Modesto just won the FIRST EVER Varsity Youth Summit Championship 2023. The youth Glamour team received a PAID BID which only goes to the highest scoring teams in their level. The team consists of girls 8-13 yrs old. The event took place in Tampa, Florida last Thursday 4/20 and Friday 4/21/23. The team took home the GOLD - NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE out of 36 teams in their division and took home the highest score out of 80+ teams in the YOUTH level 1 division.