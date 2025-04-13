Watch CBS News

Spring Flower Festival, 10am

In partnership with the El Dorado Hills Arts and Entertainment Foundation, enjoy a community egg hunt, a live magic show, a Spring Parade and Fairy Procession, and the unforgettable release of 1,000 butterflies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.