Spirits of the Season Atrium 916 is an interactive space for art, community and sustainability , where visitors are invited to participate in the Day of the Dead altar and make art at our Art Cafe. Visitors can sculpt with clay Halloween creations or create a trick or treat bag, all while enjoying the garden patio and locally brewed kombucha or tea. Atrium 916 is a Creative Innovation Center for Sustainability on a mission to build a kind creative and sustainable future. We do this by elevating the local creative economy to build a circular economy. With impactful system solutions, education, art, and events, the Atrium is a hub where creatives come to collaborate, educate, and innovate towards the regenerative omni-considerate future this planet needs. "Spirits of the Season" Exhibition background: Exhibition runs until Sunday, November 2nd "Spirits of the Season" is a magical combination of Halloween chills and rich Día de los Muertos traditions in the heart of Historic Old Sacramento. This immersive art exhibit features festive decor, ghostly paintings, and eerie sculptures - all crafted from upcycled materials by talented Sacramento artists. A large striking La Catrina–inspired mural by Raul Mejia sets the tone inside the gallery. Guests are invited to honor loved ones at our community Day of the Dead altar, created by Maggie Gomez-Devos. Subject of Live Shot: Aundria will introduce the gallery space and artists who created the Day of the Dead altar, and share how guests can participate. Raul can discuss his Catrina mural, and Maggie can talk about pieces of the altar. On-Screen Information: Atrium916.com Instagram: @atrium916 Atrium phone number: (916) 642-9415 Open Hours: Wednesday - Sunday, 10am-6pm, (with the "Spirits of the Season" exhibition closing Sunday, November 2nd.) Free Admission to view the exhibit, but RSVP's can be made on eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-the-season-tickets-1845925435669