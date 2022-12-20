Watch CBS News

Soccer Stud or Model? - 12/20

Courtney Dempsey observed that there seem to be no unattractive soccer players. Turns out that she was right. So John is going to show us a person and you have to decide if he is a soccer player or a model!
