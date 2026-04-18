Sky's Wacky Raindrop Rescue - author Aizelle San we meet 10-year-old Aizelle San from the Sacramento area, who wrote and self-published her very first children’s picture book, Sky’s Wacky Raindrop Rescue! In this fun and silly story, a brave little raindrop named Sky embarks on a big rescue mission when her parents mysteriously disappear from their cozy garden hose home. Along the way she meets goofy friends like Wise Frogo the frog, faces silly adventures, and learns about bravery, kindness, and never giving up. Written by Aizelle San with colorful illustrations by Izabela Ciesinska, we chat with her about how she came up with the idea and what it’s like for a kid to publish her own book!