Sierra College women's soccer team captures 2025 3C2A State Championship! The Sierra College women’s soccer team, known as the Wolverines, made history by capturing the 2025 3C2A State Championship—marking the program’s first state title! The championship run followed another major milestone as the Wolverines also claimed the Big 8 Conference title, winning in dramatic fashion during a penalty shootout. The team closed out the 2024–25 season ranked among the top programs in the nation, highlighted by two impressive victories in Southern California at Saddleback College.