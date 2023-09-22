Watch CBS News

Side Hustle Crossfit

You may have seen him in "Generation Kill", or "Big Bang Theory", or even in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D". Brian Patrick Wade is the own of Side Hustle Crossfit in Rocklin and Ashely Williams is giving us a sneak peek of their grand opening this weekend!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.