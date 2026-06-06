Shop a variety of art pieces at the 68th Annual Art Fiesta! 8am This weekend, the Sacramento Suburban Kiwanis Club is celebrating the 68th Annual Art Fiesta! This free, family-friendly tradition brings together some of Northern California’s most talented artists while raising funds for programs that support local children and families. Recognized as one of the region’s premier art shows, Art Fiesta features 72 vendors showcasing and selling original works in a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, pottery, glass, jewelry, woodwork, metal art, and textiles. The event also shines a spotlight on student artists, giving young creatives the opportunity to display their work and connect with the community. Proceeds from Art Fiesta help fund youth programs, food banks, and other community services that make a difference throughout the region.