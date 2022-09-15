Watch CBS News

Seri DeYoung, Actress and DIrector

Seri DeYoung is an LA-based actress and director, currently appearing in recurring roles on Freeform's Good Trouble and the CBS crime drama S.W.A.T. with numerous other film and TV credits to her name.
