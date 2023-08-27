Kendall-Jackson's Executive Chef, Tracey Shepos Cenami, joins us to demonstrate an heirloom tomato and peach salad.

September-Themed Dinner Kendall-Jackson's Executive Chef, Tracey Shepos Cenami, joins us to demonstrate an heirloom tomato and peach salad.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On