Send a loved one a handmade, overly honest greeting card! It's National Thinking of You Week, and what better way to celebrate than with locally made letterpress goods created on an antique press? Christine Byrne is the brains behind SpacePig Press, a one-woman labor of love and snark. We take a look at her line of overly honest greeting cards and goods, hear about her participation in the Nest Accelerator Program and then make a card or two of our own!