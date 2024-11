Score Adorable Kawaii Plushies and More with Japanese-Style Claw Machines! Happy Claw Arcade in Turlock offers a unique arcade experience with its vibrant atmosphere, colorful lighting, and a wide selection of Japanese-style claw machines. Stocked with adorable kawaii plushies and exclusive collectibles, it’s a must-visit for fans of claw machines. Plus, visitors can exchange their winnings for even bigger prizes, making every win even more thrilling!