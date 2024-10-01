Watch CBS News

Save the Snakes fundraiser

This Saturday, Save The Snakes is hosting its inaugural open house and fundraising gala, Snakes Under The Stars, at the Snake Conservation Center! Molly Riehl is finding out about the event, and making a few new friends!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.