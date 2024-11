Santa Letter Typo Leads to Chaos! Writer Dan Ewen Talks New Holiday Movie! Paramount+ movie "Dear Santa," streaming today (Nov. 25), was originally conceived by LA-based writer and producer Dan Ewen all the way back in 2012 when he was working as a nanny. The film stars Jack Black as Satan, summoned to a child who misspells "Santa" while writing a letter to the North Pole. Directed by the Farrelly Brothers, also starring Post Malone, Keegan Michael-Key, Jason Alexander and more.