Sakura Is at The Pumpkin Farm This season is our 53RD Harvest at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm! Bill & Sandy Bishop opened Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in 1973 as just a small pumpkin stand and a small pumpkin field right behind where our train station sits today. Sandy Bishop (aka Mrs. B) had a vision of bringing kids out to a real farm and showing them where their food comes from. Today our family farm is run by Bill & Sandy’s son, Wayne Bishop, along with his immediate family – Ann, Austin, Lee, and Courtney – and during pumpkin season is takes another 800 seasonal team members to bring the magic of BPF to life.