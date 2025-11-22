Sakura is at the Donut Half Marathon Sacramento's FREE Donut Half Marathon Fun Run is back! In its second year, the Donut Half has nearly 400 runners registered to run to 9 of Sacramento's favorite donut shops, enjoy donut holes along the way, and support a great cause. In lieu of an entry fee, we're asking for donations to support Girls on the Run. The Donut Half Marathon is a fun run, organized by Libby Hall (GOTR Sacramento Board Member) and Sarah Tabor (GOTR Sacramento coach and Associate Board Member). They are active runners and created this run as a fun way to incorporate community and donuts into their CIM training.